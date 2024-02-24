Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.430-6.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43-6.77 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 547,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $81.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.