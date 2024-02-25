10,873 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

