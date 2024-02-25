121,212 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,212 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

