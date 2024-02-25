1,265 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Down 0.2 %

ONON opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

