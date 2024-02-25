128,100 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Enbridge accounts for about 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

