14,310 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 124,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.25, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock worth $22,089,882. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

