15,326 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EDU traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 1,633,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,210. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

