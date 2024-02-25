15,785 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 3,049,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

