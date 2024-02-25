1,751 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

