1,874 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TEL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

