2,019 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 301,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,040. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

