2,187 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after buying an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,159.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,277 shares of company stock valued at $67,000,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 823,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

