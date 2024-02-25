42,400 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $992.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

