5,304,212 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,304,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Gossamer Bio makes up about 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 2.35% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,391,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,927. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

