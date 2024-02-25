53,610 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

