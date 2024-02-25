549 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

