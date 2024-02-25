6,147 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

DGX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.08. 787,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

