663 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $364.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.