70,000 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAM. B. Riley lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 1,623,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $28.15.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

