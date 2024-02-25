71,322 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.61. 6,548,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.