7,418 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Operose Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $132.70 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $800.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

