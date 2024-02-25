AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.