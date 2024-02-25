Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $122.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

