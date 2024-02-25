Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $377.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.