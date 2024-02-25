Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.83. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

