ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 842,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

