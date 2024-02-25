ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.58 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

