ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
ACCO Brands Stock Down 13.1 %
ACCO stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,518,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,930. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
