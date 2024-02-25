ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,930. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

