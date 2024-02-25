ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Featured Stories

