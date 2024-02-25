ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.
ADC Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
