Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s 4th Largest Position

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $553.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $250.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.06.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
