ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADTRAN Stock Performance
Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Trading of ADTRAN
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
