Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.