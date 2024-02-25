agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1,439.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in agilon health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

