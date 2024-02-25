Agora (API) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agora Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Agora has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Agora
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Agora by 6.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Agora by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agora
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.