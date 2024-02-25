AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Down 0.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $33.22. 480,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 561,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.
AIA Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04.
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.