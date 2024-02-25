Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 51,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 904,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Ainos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Ainos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

