Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $10.95. Air China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 680 shares traded.
Air China Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.
About Air China
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
