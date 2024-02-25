Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $10.95. Air China shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 680 shares.

Air China Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.