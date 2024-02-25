Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Up 0.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $159.85. 1,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
