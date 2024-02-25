Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,533 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 175.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,714 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,424.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

