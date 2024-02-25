Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,182 shares of company stock worth $14,595,779. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

