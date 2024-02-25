Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Algoma Central Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ALC stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The stock has a market cap of C$583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.14 and a twelve month high of C$16.32.
Algoma Central Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 31.80%.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
