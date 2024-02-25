Algoma Central (ALC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The stock has a market cap of C$583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.14 and a twelve month high of C$16.32.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Activity at Algoma Central

About Algoma Central

In other Algoma Central news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00. 57.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

