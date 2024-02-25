Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.97 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

