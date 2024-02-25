Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $139.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

Get Allegion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.