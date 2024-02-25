Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.21

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.21 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.60 ($0.57). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.56), with a volume of 458,011 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %
About Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Pharma
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.