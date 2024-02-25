Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.21

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.21 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.60 ($0.57). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.56), with a volume of 458,011 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.14. The firm has a market cap of £241.82 million, a PE ratio of -4,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

