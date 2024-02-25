Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

