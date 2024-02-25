Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,519,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

