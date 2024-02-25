Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Shares Down 59.2%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 59.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,195,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

